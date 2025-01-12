Mob destroys Assam Rifles post in Manipur over timber harassment allegations
GUWAHATI: Assam Rifles personnel vacated a makeshift post in Manipur's Naga-majority Kamjong district a day after it was destroyed by a mob protesting against alleged harassment of villagers during the transportation of timber for house construction.
A senior official posted in the district confirmed to this newspaper that the 15-20 personnel deployed at the post in Hongbei village vacated it on Sunday.
On Saturday, the personnel intercepted a timber-laden vehicle, which led to a large crowd gathering in protest. The mob soon stormed the post and destroyed it.
The villagers accused the paramilitary force of overstepping its authority by interfering in matters that fall under the jurisdiction of the state's forest department.
When an officer of the Assam Rifles stated at the site that the timber should not be used for commercial purposes, local MLA Leishiyo Keishing, who was present, retorted, “…it is not your duty. It is the duty of the forest department.”
The locals alleged they were frequently harassed by the personnel during the transportation of timber meant for house construction.
However, the Assam Rifles denied the charges.
"On 11th January, Assam Rifles personnel manning the post at Hongbei inspected a vehicle and discerned that the vehicle loaded with timber did not have mandated documents. Following procedures, Assam Rifles personnel stopped the vehicle," the paramilitary force stated.
It alleged that "nefarious elements" had instigated the locals to force the personnel to release the vehicle. The statement added that the crowd turned violent, but the Assam Rifles personnel used an "appropriate and calibrated response."
The personnel reportedly used tear gas shells and fired into the air but were unable to disperse the crowd.
On Sunday, the Southern Tangkhul Naga Union “advised” Naga village authorities, women’s unions, and youth organisations not to allow Assam Rifles personnel to pass through their jurisdictions.