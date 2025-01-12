Mob destroys Assam Rifles post in Manipur over timber harassment allegations

GUWAHATI: Assam Rifles personnel vacated a makeshift post in Manipur's Naga-majority Kamjong district a day after it was destroyed by a mob protesting against alleged harassment of villagers during the transportation of timber for house construction.

A senior official posted in the district confirmed to this newspaper that the 15-20 personnel deployed at the post in Hongbei village vacated it on Sunday.

On Saturday, the personnel intercepted a timber-laden vehicle, which led to a large crowd gathering in protest. The mob soon stormed the post and destroyed it.

The villagers accused the paramilitary force of overstepping its authority by interfering in matters that fall under the jurisdiction of the state's forest department.

When an officer of the Assam Rifles stated at the site that the timber should not be used for commercial purposes, local MLA Leishiyo Keishing, who was present, retorted, “…it is not your duty. It is the duty of the forest department.”