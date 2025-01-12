Probe agencies left red-faced with court orders on 'illegal' arrests

MUMBAI: A series of recent court orders directing the release of accused individuals on the grounds of "illegal arrests" have dealt a significant blow to investigative agencies, with prosecution lawyers calling for a balanced approach while defense counsel stress the importance of adhering to legal norms.

In many of these cases, the arrests were made without "due consideration," according to defense attorneys, while prosecution lawyers emphasise the protection of victims' rights.

In December 2024, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested six individuals, including two IRS officers, in a bribery case. However, a special court in Mumbai denied the CBI custody of the accused, ruling their arrests as "illegal" and ordering their immediate release.