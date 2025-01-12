Rescue operations in Assam coal mine enter seventh day, toll remains at four

GUWAHATI: Rescue operations at a flooded coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district continued for the seventh day on Sunday to locate trapped labourers inside the quarry, officials said.

Dewatering of the mine is being carried out with the process expected to reach the final stage soon, state Mines and Minerals Minister Kaushik Rai said.

Altogether nine workers were trapped inside the coal mine in Umrangsu area, around 250 km from Guwahati, after a sudden gush of water flooded the quarry on January 6.

Of them, the bodies of four labourers have been recovered so far. The first body was recovered on Wednesday while three others were fished out on Saturday.

NDRF team commander Roshan Kumar Singh said the water level inside the flooded mine is receding with the dewatering process going on.