Sena (UBT) never called for disbanding INDIA bloc or MVA: Sanjay Raut

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said his party wants to go solo in the local bodies polls to strengthen its base and has never called for dissolution of the opposition INDIA bloc or the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Raut's remarks came a day after he cited the lack of opportunities for workers of respective parties in an alliance and the right to organisational growth as the major considerations for contesting solo, which raised a question mark over the opposition bloc's unity.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Raut said, "The MVA was formed for the assembly polls and INDIA bloc for the Lok Sabha elections.

"The local body elections are meant to empower party workers and strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level. I or my party have never said that the INDIA bloc or the MVA should be dissolved," the Rajya Sabha member added.

The INDIA bloc and MVA alliances include the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP).

Asked about the Congress leaders criticising him over comments regarding plans to go alone in the polls, Raut said the grand old party's members should listen to his full comments before reacting.

"The Congress leaders should have the habit of listening to others," he said.