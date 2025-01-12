SpaDex satellites close in till 3m in trial attempt at space docking, says ISRO

NEW DELHI: The two satellites launched by ISRO to perform space docking experiment were 15 metres apart and closing in for an "exciting handshake", the space agency said on Sunday.

The two satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), are in good condition.

"At 15 metres, we see each other clearer and clearer, we are just 50 feet away for an exciting handshake," ISRO said in a post on X.

Sharing images of the satellites, ISRO wrote, "SpaDeX satellites holding position at 15m, capturing stunning photos and videos of each other!"