Two Jaipur fire brigade employees arrested for deliberate arson to earn extra money

JAIPUR: In a shocking revelation, two fire brigade employees in Jaipur have been arrested for deliberately setting fires at factories and then extinguishing them to earn additional money.
The Jaipur Police detained Vijay Sharma (25), a contracted fireman, and Rahul Yadav (23), a fire brigade driver, on Sunday for their involvement in this criminal scheme. Both men, residents of Jaipur, were employed temporarily by a private contractor.
During interrogation, the duo confessed to starting fires in factories across the Kardhani industrial area. They revealed that they would deliberately ignite fires and later respond to emergency calls to extinguish them.
By doing this, they could falsely claim excessive diesel usage during fire-fighting operations. The stolen surplus diesel was then sold for personal profit. They admitted that attending more fires provided them with increased opportunities to exploit the system.
DCP West Amit Kumar stated that the case came to light during an investigation into a series of suspicious fire incidents in different parts of the city.
The police analysed CCTV footage from over 100 cameras installed in the Kardhani RIICO area. This footage showed two individuals on a motorcycle frequenting the locations shortly before the fires broke out. By tracing the suspects’ movements, investigators linked them to the Sarna Dungar fire station.
Further investigations into the motorcycle led to the identification and detention of Sharma and Yadav. Under rigorous questioning, the accused confessed to their crimes and provided detailed accounts of how they orchestrated the fires.
The accused would target factories, including those manufacturing plastics and matchsticks. They tied a cloth over their faces to hide their identities. After setting the fires, they would respond promptly to alerts from the control room, arriving at the scene with a fire brigade vehicle. They exaggerated the diesel consumption during fire-fighting operations and sold the surplus diesel elsewhere.
The police have arrested both men, charging them with arson, theft, and fraud. Authorities are also investigating the role of the private contractor who hired them to determine whether similar incidents have occurred in other areas.
DCP Amit Kumar described the case as “deeply troubling” and assured the public, “Strict action will be taken against those involved.”