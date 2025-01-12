Two Jaipur fire brigade employees arrested for deliberate arson to earn extra money

JAIPUR: In a shocking revelation, two fire brigade employees in Jaipur have been arrested for deliberately setting fires at factories and then extinguishing them to earn additional money.

The Jaipur Police detained Vijay Sharma (25), a contracted fireman, and Rahul Yadav (23), a fire brigade driver, on Sunday for their involvement in this criminal scheme. Both men, residents of Jaipur, were employed temporarily by a private contractor.

During interrogation, the duo confessed to starting fires in factories across the Kardhani industrial area. They revealed that they would deliberately ignite fires and later respond to emergency calls to extinguish them.

By doing this, they could falsely claim excessive diesel usage during fire-fighting operations. The stolen surplus diesel was then sold for personal profit. They admitted that attending more fires provided them with increased opportunities to exploit the system.

DCP West Amit Kumar stated that the case came to light during an investigation into a series of suspicious fire incidents in different parts of the city.