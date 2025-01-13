17-year-old girl dies by suicide in Bhubaneswar, police suspect exam pressure

BHUBANESWAR: A Plus-II second-year girl student of Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya in the capital city allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on Monday. The victim was 17 years old and a native of Kendrapara district.

The minor girl was staying in a performing arts-cum-educational institution's hostel in the Keshari Nagar area within Capital police limits. She was supposed to attend her practical examinations on the day.

When the victim's friends found her room locked from inside and she did not respond to their phone calls, they informed the hostel authorities about the matter.

Hostel authorities rushed to the room and found her hanging from a ceiling fan using a stole.

On receiving information, Capital police station officers arrived at the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.

"We did not recover any suicide note but the victim's phone has been seized for investigation. A case of unnatural death has been registered and further probe is underway," said Capital police station IIC, Dayanidhi Nayak.

Sources said police are investigating whether the victim had any exam pressure or was upset due to some personal issues. This is the third such incident where a student ended their life in the city within three months.

A 17-year-old MBBS aspirant allegedly died by suicide in her hostel in November last year reportedly due to the study pressure. The girl had told her mother that she was not prepared for her coaching centre's physics examination.

In December, a second year MBBS student of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room.