Adorned in snow, Uttarakhand mountains beckon

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand saw a delightful change in weather on Sunday, as heavy snowfall and rain swept across various regions, causing a significant drop in mercury levels. Areas such as Nainital, Auli, Chakrata, Mussoorie, and their surroundings were blanketed in a thick layer of snow.

“The mountains draped in a white sheet of snow look nothing short of paradise,” remarked a local resident, capturing the beauty of the winter landscape.

In addition to the snowfall in the hilly areas, the plains experienced rain, accompanied by dense fog. Notably, Nainital welcomed its first snowfall of the year, much to the joy of both residents and tourists. “It’s a magical sight to see the first snow of the season,” said a visitor, enthralled by the charm of the winter wonderland that Uttarakhand has become.

Dehradun has been under a thick blanket of clouds for the past two days as mercury levels continue to fall, leading to a significant increase in cold conditions. The biting cold has made life quite challenging for residents of the hilly terrain. “The severe cold is really taking a toll on us,” remarked a local shopkeeper, highlighting the harshness of the weather.

Morning fog and mist have further complicated matters, making it difficult for commuters. Despite the mercury dropping three degrees Celsius below normal, the weather in Dehradun has turned out to be colder than several other hill stations, including Mussoorie and Nainital. “It’s surprising how much colder it is here compared to the hills,” said Jasmeet Anand, an IT professional who is based in Dehradun, reflecting on the unusual weather patterns this season.