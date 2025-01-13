Bhagalpur weavers bag Rs 5 crore contracts

PATNA: The weavers of Bhagalpur in Bihar are on cloud nine after receiving contract orders of saffron-coloured ‘gamcha’ (towel), sarees, shirts, and other pieces of silk clothing for the Maha Kumbh Mela starting January 13 at Prayag Raj in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Around 200 weavers of Bihar’s Silk City are working overtime to meet the deadline. A senior functionary of the Bhagalpur Weavers’ Association said the weavers have received contract orders worth Rs 5 crore.

"The demand may go up in the days to come. Orders have been placed for saffron-coloured towels, sarees, shirts and bandis in bulk. We are working overtime to meet the deadline," said Mohammad Tariq, a weaver of Champanagar.

He said the cloth merchants of Prayag Raj have given the weavers a 15-day deadline for the supply of 15,000 sarees, 10,000 shirts, and 1,000 bandis made of matka silk.

"We are more than happy with these orders," revealed Tariq, who has been in the business for over 15 years. Champanagar, a hub of weavers who usually wore a deserted look, is buzzing with activities these days.

A Bhagalpur-based garments dealer, Kaushal Kumar, said that he has received orders of bandis and shirts made of linen. “The bandis and shirts, all in saffron colour, are being prepared at the ‘karkhana’ (stitching shop),” he said.

At least 70 weavers are engaged in supplying Bhagalpuri silk sarees, lehenga, quilts and other clothes to foreign countries such as Russia, Nepal, US, Italy and Japan. Another weaver Mohammad Tahsin Sabab said that the saffron-coloured ‘gumcha’ are the favourite of Nagas and saints.