BJP criticises Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Maiyan Samman Yojana

RANCHI: Taking a dig at the Hemant Soren Government in Jharkhand, State BJP President Babulal Marandi has questioned the rationale behind providing financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to young women under the Maiyan Samman Yojana, while widows and elderly women are receiving pension of only Rs 1,000.

Posting his views on social media platform X, Marandi said, “The government should reconsider the decision to trample on the rights of the most vulnerable class, helpless widowed women.”

He shared a video of an elderly widow who expressed her discontent with the disparity. In the video, the woman stated, “Those who are physically capable of making money are getting Rs 2,500, and I am getting only Rs 1,000 as widow pension, which is not enough to meet my requirements. In such a situation, I should get Rs 5,000 as widow pension.”