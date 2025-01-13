BSF nabs Pakistani man for breaching border in Gujarat's Kutch

AHMEDABAD: The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Pakistani man near Harami Nala in Gujarat's Kutch on Sunday.

The BSF said in a press release on Monday that “On January 12, 2025, alert BSF personnel intercepted a Pakistani national breaching the international border and stepping into Indian territory near Harami Nala in Gujarat's Kutch district. Acting swiftly, the vigilant troops confronted and detained the intruder.”

The apprehended individual has been identified as Babu Ali, hailing from Village Karo Ghoonghro in Sujawal district of Sindh, Pakistan.

This is not an isolated incident; Pakistani nationals have been intercepted along the Kutch border in the past as well.

On June 19, 2024, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Pakistani national attempting to breach the India-Pakistan border fence in Gujarat's Kutch region. The vigilant operation unfolded near pillar number 1,125 in Vighakot, close to the Khavda border.

The intruder, identified as 30-year-old Afzal from Sialkot, Pakistan, was intercepted mid-crossing. A thorough search revealed no suspicious items in his possession, ruling out immediate concerns of smuggling or espionage.

Following initial interrogation, BSF officials plan to hand over the detainee to Nara police, after which he will be presented before the Joint Intelligence Committee (JIC) for further investigation.

The incident underscores the persistent challenges along Gujarat's Kutch border, a region known for frequent intrusions and rampant trafficking of drugs, charas, and ganja.