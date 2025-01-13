Chhattisgarh Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan faces backlash over remarks to protesting women

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh's Commerce and Industry Minister, Lakhan Lal Dewangan, sparked controversy after a video surfaced showing him reprimanding a group of women protesting in his constituency, Korba.

The women were demanding a waiver on loans totalling over Rs 110 crore, which they claimed had been fraudulently taken in their names by the now-defunct Floramax company.

The protesters, who had been demonstrating for five days without resolution, resorted to a ‘chakka jam’ (road blockade) along the minister's route.

Angered by the disruption, Dewangan was heard warning the women to "mind their conduct". In the viral video, he said, “Stay silent. The government and the administration are supporting you (on your grievances), but with such haughtiness, if persisted, then you will all be thrown out by the police.”

Dewangan later denied using offensive language, claiming his words had been misquoted. “I asked the police to make way and did not use any offensive words towards the women. The opposition is trying to defame me and gain political advantage,” he stated.