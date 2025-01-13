Congress launches massive revamp of UP units

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) has launched a massive exercise to reorganise its units from the grassroots to the top, following their dissolution by the party's high command a month ago.
The process began a week ago when senior leaders, including All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary in charge of UP, Avinash Pande, and state Congress Chief Ajay Rai, arrived in the state capital. Since then, they have been conducting marathon meetings with party leaders and workers from different zones to revamp the organisational structure.
The state leadership, buoyed by the Congress’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where it increased its tally from one to six, is focused on evaluating cadres for inclusion in the new teams. The goal of the exercise is to build a robust grassroots leadership across all regions.
The initiative gained momentum after a meeting between Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and UPCC leaders in Delhi. A panel has been formed to evaluate applications from potential inductees and interact with them. The panel includes senior AICC and state leaders, ex-presidents of the UPCC, current and former MLAs and MPs.
Besides Avinash Pande and Ajay Rai, the panel comprises AICC secretaries in charge of each zone, former UPCC chiefs Salman Khurshid, Raj Babbar, Nirmal Khatri, Brijlal Khabri, and Ajay Kumar Lallu, as well as PL Punia and Amethi MP KL Sharma. The UPCC has divided the state into six zones: Western UP, Eastern UP, Awadh, Prayagraj, Braj, and Bundelkhand.
Amid these developments, cracks have appeared in Congress’s alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP). Despite disagreements over seat-sharing in Haryana and Maharashtra, and bypolls to nine assembly seats in UP, Congress recently declared its support for the SP candidate in the high-stakes Milkipur bypoll, scheduled for 5th February.
Meanwhile, the SP extended its support to the Aam Aadmi Party for the Delhi Assembly elections, further straining ties within the INDIA bloc.
Avinash Pande explained the focus of the exercise, saying, “We have decided to rebuild our party in UP. The present exercise is expected to be over within 100 days. While the younger generation might not remember the Congress’s glorious past in UP, it is our responsibility to connect the past with a new future and move forward.”
Under the new evaluation system, those interested in organisational roles must answer a series of questions. A senior Congress leader revealed that candidates are being assessed based on their contributions to the party’s membership campaign, "tree plantation" and "blood donation" drives, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatras, and their participation in party-led agitations.
Pande added, “We would move ahead with the slogan ‘Hum Tayar Hain’ (We are ready), with our teams prepared on the ground in all UP Assembly seats in the run-up to the 2027 assembly elections.” He emphasised that the polls would be fought under Congress’s leadership.
The Congress is aiming to complete the reorganisation within the stipulated time and establish its presence across all zones in Uttar Pradesh.