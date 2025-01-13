CPI(M) leader Tarigami criticises Article 370 abrogation, calls it an assault on democracy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The abrogation of Article 370 cannot be viewed in isolation but as part of a series of processes undermining democracy and federalism, said Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami, CPI(M) MLA from Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking at a dialogue with Kerala's LSG Minister MB Rajesh during the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival on Monday, Tarigami termed the abrogation a "disaster against the people of Jammu and Kashmir" and an attack on the Constitution.
"Don’t look at it in isolation; it is the beginning of a process continuing today. The Parliament is denied the right to debate. Governors are becoming more important than elected chief ministers," he remarked. He also noted that Kerala and Tamil Nadu are among the states where Governors have posed problems for elected governments.
Highlighting the impact of centralised policies, Tarigami criticised the "One Nation, One Tax" policy under GST. He argued that even BJP-ruled states have suffered under the policy.
He also expressed concerns about the "One Nation, One Election" concept, calling it a challenge to the federal nature of the Constitution. "Another idea is 'One Nation, One Language'. Who knows, tomorrow it might be 'One Nation, One Leader'," he wondered aloud.
Tarigami appealed to the country's intelligentsia to stand up for the Constitution and voiced concern over the delay in restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood. "The Union government is not in a mood to restore statehood, despite their assurance in the Supreme Court and the mention in the SC verdict. They don’t have commitment," he said.
He urged people to raise their voices so that the government is compelled to fulfil its promises. "If statehood is restored, an elected government will be in a position to deliver on the promises it made to the people," he added.
Reflecting on the history of Kashmir, Tarigami highlighted that the region did not witness communal riots during the challenging times of accession talks. "When the whole environment was full of hardships, Kashmir expressed its will to be together," he said.
He attributed the migration of Kashmiri Pandits to the lack of security provided by either the Maharaja or the Indian Union at the time. "At that time, the accession had not taken place," he explained.