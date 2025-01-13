CPI(M) leader Tarigami criticises Article 370 abrogation, calls it an assault on democracy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The abrogation of Article 370 cannot be viewed in isolation but as part of a series of processes undermining democracy and federalism, said Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami, CPI(M) MLA from Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at a dialogue with Kerala's LSG Minister MB Rajesh during the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival on Monday, Tarigami termed the abrogation a "disaster against the people of Jammu and Kashmir" and an attack on the Constitution.

"Don’t look at it in isolation; it is the beginning of a process continuing today. The Parliament is denied the right to debate. Governors are becoming more important than elected chief ministers," he remarked. He also noted that Kerala and Tamil Nadu are among the states where Governors have posed problems for elected governments.

Highlighting the impact of centralised policies, Tarigami criticised the "One Nation, One Tax" policy under GST. He argued that even BJP-ruled states have suffered under the policy.