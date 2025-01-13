Delhi polls: BJP focuses on intensive outreach in 30 Dalit-dominated seats

NEW DELHI: The BJP is hopeful of "markedly improving" its performance in Dalit-dominated constituencies of the city through a sustained and focused outreach campaign, spread over several months ahead of the February 5 assembly polls, party leaders said.

The party failed to win even one of the 12 SC (Scheduled Castes) reserved constituencies in the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections.

In previous elections, too, the BJP never won more than two or three of these seats.

There are 30 assembly constituencies in Delhi, including 12 reserved for SC candidates, where Dalit community voters make up between 17% and 45%, according to Delhi BJP leaders.

Apart from the 12 reserved constituencies, there are 18 other seats with up to 25% SC community voters, including Rajender Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Adarsh Nagar, Shahdara, Tughlaqabad, and Bijwasan. The BJP and its SC Morcha have worked in these areas over the past several months, they said.