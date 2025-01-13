Former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s statue at Maha Kumbh Mela sparks row – ‘Anti-Hindu and in Favour of Muslims’

A statue of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, installed at a camp during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, has sparked significant controversy, drawing sharp objections from prominent seers and religious leaders. The two-to-three feet tall statue, which was unveiled on January 11, has been criticised for its symbolism, with some accusing the late political leader of harbouring anti-Hindu views.
The statue was installed at a camp in Sector 16, set up by the Mulayam Singh Yadav Smriti Seva Sansthan, an organisation dedicated to promoting the late leader’s legacy. Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, inaugurated the statue, describing it as a tribute to “Netaji” (a term of endearment for Mulayam Singh Yadav) and his enduring influence. Pandey explained that the camp was established to spread Yadav’s thoughts and ideas, offering food and shelter to pilgrims and visitors.
However, the installation did not sit well with members of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, the apex body of Hindu religious leaders. Its president, Mahant Ravindra Puri, voiced strong opposition, accusing Mulayam Singh Yadav of being “anti-Hindu” and “anti-Sanatan”. Puri argued that the statue's installation was an inappropriate move, reminding seers of the late leader's controversial actions during his tenure as chief minister. He claimed that Mulayam Singh Yadav had been “in favour of Muslims” and had not supported the Ram temple movement, which has long been a central issue for many Hindu groups.
“We have no objection to Mulayam Singh Yadav’s statue. He was our Chief Minister, and no one can deny his political significance. But what message are they trying to convey by installing this statue now?” Puri asked. “Everyone knows about his contribution or lack thereof in the Ram temple movement. He has always been seen as anti-Hindu, anti-Sanatan, and favouring Muslims,” Puri continued.
Juna Akhara’s Mahamandaleshwar Yati Narsinghanand also lent support to Puri’s remarks, backing the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad’s condemnation of the statue. Both figures have expressed concerns that the installation of the statue at a site as sacred as the Kumbh Mela a major Hindu religious event was an affront to their beliefs.
While the statue remains a point of contention, Mata Prasad Pandey clarified that it was installed in a symbolic manner, with the intention of honouring the memory of Mulayam Singh Yadav. He further explained that the statue would be moved to the party office once the Maha Kumbh Mela concluded. Pandey refrained from commenting on whether SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam’s son, would visit the Mela, though he mentioned that he had personally taken a dip in the Sangam on Saturday.
Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away in October 2022, was a towering figure in Uttar Pradesh politics. A three-time Chief Minister and former Defence Minister, he served as an elected member of both the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly (MLA) and the Indian Parliament (MP) for over five decades, representing constituencies such as Mainpuri and Azamgarh.