Head of Madhya Pradesh government board tells Brahmin couples, 'have four children, get Rs 1 lakh'

Brahmin couples in Madhya Pradesh who decide to have four children has been offered Rs 1 lakh award. The announcement came from Pandit Vishnu Rajoria, who holds a state cabinet minister rank.

Rajoria, who is the president of Parshuram Kalyan Board, was addressing an event in Indore when he made the announcement.

According to Swadesh, he said that the young people in the society should give birth to at least four children, otherwise, non-Hindu people would take over the country. This unique announcement has been made to increase the number of children in the Brahmin society.

According to the NDTV, he said that the number of "heretics" is increasing because "we have largely stopped focusing on our families".

"I have high hopes from the youngsters. We can't expect much from the older people. Listen carefully, you are responsible for the protection of the future generation. Youngsters get settled and stop after one child. This is very problematic. I urge you to have at least four," he said.

He then announced that the Parshuram board would give Rs 1 lakh award to couples with four children. "Whether or not I am the board president, the award will be given."

Later, Rajoria told NDTV that his announcement was a "personal initiative" and not a government initiative. "This is my social statement, made in a community programme. The Brahmin society can fulfill these commitments, including education and training for the children for higher positions."