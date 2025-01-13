Himachal Pradesh: People threaten to launch mass agitation against hydroelectric projects

CHANDIGARH: People are up in arms against the Himachal Pradesh government's plan to commission mega hydroelectric projects in the Chenab basin located across Kullu, Chamba,Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Shimla districts.

The projects ranging from 6.5 MW to 400 MW pose significant threat to the delicate ecosystem of the region as it is home to fragile Himalayan glaciers and diverse biodiversity.

The local residents, social activists and environmentalists have expressed serious concern over the projects. They have threatened to launch a mass agitation in Lahaul Spiti if the state government goes ahead with the plan.

Talking with this newspaper, Advocate Sudarshan Thakur, a member of the people's movement against the 400 MW Seli hydro project around a decade back says, "the main reason for opposing these large-scale hydroelectric projects in the Chenab basin is the seismic vulnerability of environmentally fragile Lahaul and Spiti as it is situated in seismic zones 4 and 5. This makes it highly susceptible to earthquakes and has a potential for widespread environmental damage."

Moreover, the other reasons for opposing the project include climate change and unbridled development carried out with an eye on local tourism potentials.

"Thus these projects could exacerbate the region’s vulnerability to natural disasters such as landslides and floods,’’ the advocate said.

Instead of going for big projects the government should look at the possibilities of small projects which are of 10 to 25 MG upto a maximum of 100 MG which does not require construction of dams and are environment-friendly.

Already in few villages cracks have appeared in houses in Lindoor village, he added.

Guman Singh, an environmentalist and coordinator of Himalaya Niti Abhiyan

said, "These mega hydel projects should be banned above 6000 feet height across Himalayan region especially in the Chenab basin of Lahaul Spiti as it is frangile area and can cause soil erosion, landslides also in depletion of glaciers and making a glacier of lakes and they can burst any time. As human activity will increase in this region the depletion of glaciers will also increase many fold as temperatures will rise. These mega-projects can cause habitat destruction, deforestation, and even displacement of communities.’’

"The government should not set-up these hydro projects in the eco-sensitive zones like Lahaul Spiti. Look at Kinnaur, how hydro projects have turned that place into a constant landslide zone,’’ he said.