IIT-Kharagpur student found hanging in hostel room, probe underway

KOLKATA: A student of IIT-Kharagpur was found dead inside his hostel room, an institute official said on Monday.

Shaon Malik, a third-year student of Electrical Engineering, was found hanging inside the room by his parents who had come to meet him on Sunday.

His parents and institute personnel had to forcibly open the door of the hostel room after he did not respond to repeated calls, the official said.

Malik had spoken to his parents over phone the previous night and "things seemed perfectly normal," according to the official.

The institute will conduct an internal probe into the death and take steps to prevent such incidents in future, he said.

A senior police officer said the post-mortem has been completed and the process was videographed.

Investigation is underway, he said.