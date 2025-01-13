Indian Army's Integrated Battle Groups await final approval: General Upendra Dwivedi

The Indian Army's ambitious project to create agile, brigade-sized, and self-sufficient combat Integrated Battle Group (IBG) formations is expected to receive final approval this year, said the Indian Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, on Monday.

The initiative is in its final stages, though the project could be abandoned if approvals are not secured.

General Dwivedi stated that a presentation regarding the IBGs has already been submitted to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and other key decision-makers.

Speaking at his maiden Army Day press conference, General Dwivedi explained the concept of the IBGs, saying: "It is basically the restructuring of a particular strike corps. Now, when we look at it, it has some financial implications, and it also has implications in terms of equipping as well as human resources. It has taken a long period, it is in its final stages, and we are hopeful. As of now, as I speak to you, the presentations have been given to the Ministry of Defence."

He added, "Few queries have been raised. We are hopeful because this is the first special purpose vehicle as far as restructuring is concerned, and if it goes through, others will also follow suit."

However, the Army Chief refrained from providing a definitive timeline, stating: "Timeline is difficult to give because wherever the bureaucracy gets involved, it will take time. We are hopeful that by 2025 we will either create this IBG or cancel this project completely."