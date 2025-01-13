Indian Army's Integrated Battle Groups await final approval: General Upendra Dwivedi

The Indian Army's ambitious project to create agile, brigade-sized, and self-sufficient combat Integrated Battle Group (IBG) formations is expected to receive final approval this year, said the Indian Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, on Monday.
The initiative is in its final stages, though the project could be abandoned if approvals are not secured.
General Dwivedi stated that a presentation regarding the IBGs has already been submitted to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and other key decision-makers.
Speaking at his maiden Army Day press conference, General Dwivedi explained the concept of the IBGs, saying: "It is basically the restructuring of a particular strike corps. Now, when we look at it, it has some financial implications, and it also has implications in terms of equipping as well as human resources. It has taken a long period, it is in its final stages, and we are hopeful. As of now, as I speak to you, the presentations have been given to the Ministry of Defence."
He added, "Few queries have been raised. We are hopeful because this is the first special purpose vehicle as far as restructuring is concerned, and if it goes through, others will also follow suit."
However, the Army Chief refrained from providing a definitive timeline, stating: "Timeline is difficult to give because wherever the bureaucracy gets involved, it will take time. We are hopeful that by 2025 we will either create this IBG or cancel this project completely."
Months ago, the Army submitted a draft Government Sanction Letter (GSL) for the creation of the IBGs, which aim to enhance combat capabilities along the frontiers.
What is the Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs)?
The IBGs are envisioned as agile, brigade-sized combat formations designed to make the Army more lethal and better suited for modern warfare with the support of technology. These formations will be tailor-made based on three factors: Threat, Terrain, and Task.
"Every IBG will be self-contained, mixing elements of every arm and service according to the terrain and operational requirements," General Dwivedi noted. In case of hostilities, the IBGs will be capable of launching swift strikes against the enemy.
As reported earlier, two IBGs were initially planned. One is expected to be under the 9 Corps, which operates on the Western Border with Pakistan, and the other under the 17 Strike Corps, operating along the Northern border with China.
The IBGs are expected to be led by a Major-General rank officer. Each IBG will have a troop strength of around 5,000 personnel, larger than a brigade (3,000-3,500 troops) but smaller than a division (10,000-12,000 troops).
These self-sufficient formations will include Infantry, Artillery, Armoured units, Engineers, Signals, Air Defence, and other arms and services, enabling them to prepare for combat within 12-48 hours.
The final decision on the IBGs remains pending, with the Army hopeful of achieving a breakthrough by 2025.