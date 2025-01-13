PM Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel

SRINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Z-Morh tunnel at Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The tunnel will ensure round the year connectivity of the tourist destination and boost trade and tourism of the area.

PM Modi travelled to Kashmir to inaugurate the tunnel. He was accompanied by Union Ministers Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Dr Jitendra Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

After inaugurating the 6.4 kms long tunnel, Prime Minister along with the other Union Ministers and J&K Lt Governor and Chief Minister toured the tunnel.

The Z-Morh Tunnel has been constructed at a cost of over Rs.2700 crores. It includes the main tunnel, parallel escape tunnel and ventilation tunnel. The main tunnel is 10.8 metres long with a modified horseshoe-shaped escape tunnel of 7.5 metres, D-shaped ventilation tunnel of 8.3 metres, two major culverts of 110 metres and 270 metres length, and one small culvert which is 30 metres long.

Situated at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, the Z-Morh tunnel will facilitate all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg enroute Leh, bypassing landslide and avalanche prone routes.

Work on the Z-Morh Tunnel began in May 2015 but faced delays after Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), the initial contractor, ceased operations in 2018 due to financial challenges. The project was subsequently retendered in 2019 and awarded to APCO Infratech in January 2020.