Jharkhand woman electrocutes man to death for molesting minor daughter, arrested

RANCHI: Man who molested minor girl was allegedly electrocuted to death by her mother in Radhanagar, Sahibganj.

According to the villagers, Raju Mandal often entered the woman's house and molested her daughter. He also forcibly took away things from the house. This had been going on for two months.

Despite complaints made by the woman, villagers did not take action against the perpetrator. Taking the matter into her own hands, the woman decided to punish him.

On Friday, the mother and daughter bought electric wire. They removed the safety cover and wrapped the wire around a bamboo stick, connected it to a live copper wire and laid it in front of their door. Raju did not show up on Friday.

On Saturday, around 10 pm, Raju came to their house in a drunken state, verbally abusing the mother and daughter. As soon as stepped on the wires, he was electrocuted and died on the spot.

The body of the young man has been recovered from the woman’s house. Both the mother and daughter have been arrested. The mother has been sent to jail and the girl to a juvenile home in Dumka.

According to officer in charge of Radhanagar police station Nitesh Pandey, five meters of wire wrapped around a bamboo stick and one meter of copper wire have been recovered from the woman's house.

“On the basis of evidence collected from the woman’s house, the mother and the daughter have been arrested,” said the officer in charge.