Meghalaya gets its first state-owned varsity, no consecration

Meanwhile, terming it as a “red letter day”, CM Sangma said the university would not only cater to higher education but would also promote research and innovation, ensuring transformative changes in the state’s educational scenario.

He said the operationalisation of the university was a commitment of the government to the people.

“In over 50 years of existence, the state had no university of its own. The establishment of the state-owned university is testimony to our government’s initiative to promote growth and development of the education sector,” Sangma said.

“This university is not just a name; it is a promise. A promise of hope, growth, and limitless possibilities for the people of Meghalaya. We have miles to go, but with determination, we will make this university a beacon of knowledge and pride for our state,” he added.

The CM said all colleges within the state could opt to apply for affiliation to the state-owned university to avoid appearance for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for under-graduation and postgraduation courses. He added that CUET would be applicable to colleges affiliated to the North-Eastern Hill University in Shillong.

“I urge the colleges to take this opportunity and affiliate themselves to Captain Williamson Sangma State University,” Sangma said.

He also said that the government was addressing the challenges in the education sector and would rationalise measure for ensuring accountability and administration of quality education services.

“The road ahead is challenging, but with the right team, vision, and determination, we will overcome these hurdles,” he added.