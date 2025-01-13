Men found taking financial aid from 'Maiyan Samman Yojana' in Jharkhand; FIR lodged

RANCHI: Even as thousands of women recently took to the streets for being denied the financial aid under Maiyan Samman Yojana, men have been found taking benefits of the scheme in Jharkhand. According to officials, at least two men have been found getting the aid for the last four months.

The two men have been identified as Aanand Kumar Prajapati from Majhura village and Rupesh Ghasi from Telmunga under Kasmar block of Bokaro district.

Kasmar block development officer Namrata Joshi said Prajapati was running a Pragya Kendra and taking the assistance in his bank account by submitting an application form filled up in his name.

"An FIR has been lodged against Prajapati at Kasmar police station after recovering Rs 6500 received by him in five installments, Rs 1000 four times and Rs 2,500 once," Joshi said, adding his Pragya Kendra licence has been cancelled.

The BDO said the entire amount has also been recovered from Ghasi but no FIR has been filed against him due to technical reasons – he was an employee at the Pragya Kendra and was not using his own ID for filling up the form. “We are waiting for the directions from senior officials, on the basis of which further action will be taken,” Joshi said.

In another case, Dashmi Kumari of Araju village in Bokaro has written an application to the BDO, requesting that the assistance given to her is being credited into the back account of one Satosh Kumar whom she does not know.

Santosh’s account number has been entered instead of her bank account number, and the money should be recovered from Santosh and transferred to her account, she said.

So far, Rs 6500 has been transferred to Santosh’s account. Earlier, following reports that several women not eligible for the scheme have been taking benefits, a campaign was launched in the state to identify such people and remove their names from the beneficiary list. The directorate of social security has asked the district collectors to delete the names of ineligible beneficiaries and submit reports.