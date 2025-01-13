MP's Brahmin welfare board chief announces Rs 1 lakh for couples with four children

Bhopal: Vishnu Rajoria, the president of the state’s Parshuram Kalyan Board, has appealed to newly married Brahmin couples to have four children in exchange for a reward of Rs 1 Lakh.
His call, which aims to save the Brahmin community and Sanatan Dharma, was made during the Sanadhya Brahmin Samaj Vivah Parichay Sammelan in Indore on Sunday.
Rajoria expressed concerns over the fast-growing population of non-Hindus in India and urged the Brahmin youth present at the gathering to ensure the protection of their future generations.
He specifically targeted young couples, encouraging them to opt for larger families rather than limiting their children in pursuit of career success. “Those who have four children in the Sanadhya Samaj will get Rs 1 Lakh from the Board. This commitment will stand whether I remain the Board’s head or not,” he declared.
However, just a day later on Monday, Rajoria clarified that his announcement at the gathering was made in a personal capacity and was not an official move by the Parshuram Kalyan Board.
“It was my individual and social statement at a community event and in no way represents any government announcement or official move. Our Brahmin and Sanatan society are capable enough of realising the appeal made by me,” he explained in Bhopal.
He further added, “My community will also take care of the education of the children in such families and ensure they receive proper training to secure top jobs in the future.”
In 2023, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan marked the Parshuram Jayanti by announcing the formation of the MP Parshuram Kalyan Board, with Rajoria as its president.
The Board aims to provide government scheme benefits to the middle class, lower middle class, and poor sections of the general category.
Rajoria’s statements, however, were met with criticism. Mukesh Nayak, head of the opposition Congress's state media wing and former MLA, called for reconsideration of Rajoria’s appeal.
He argued, “He (Rajoria) is a scholarly man and should reconsider any such appeal, as rising population is the cause of all major problems, including environmental imbalance, unemployment, rising crime, and inflation. Such a divisive mindset is bred by the unfounded phobia of Hindus being under threat from Islam.”
The ruling BJP distanced itself from Rajoria’s controversial statement. State BJP spokesperson Ajay Yadav remarked, “It could be his individual and personal appeal, as the government and party don’t subscribe to any such views. The government is run in accordance with established law and the Constitution. We don’t have anything to do with such appeals and statements.”
Rajoria is not the first leader to make such an appeal. In March 2023, Hindu Rashtra supporter Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also known as ‘Bageshwar Baba,’ called on Hindus to have at least four children, two of whom should serve the nation and Lord Ram.
In July 2024, Mahamandaleshwar of Panchayati Niranjani Akhara, Swami Premanand Maharaj, also urged Hindu women to give birth to four sons.
“Even the Bhagwat (Bhagwat Purana) mentions about one man having 60,000 sons. But now, each one has one or at maximum two sons. It’s time we start contemplating that if we’ve to turn Bharat (India) into Hindustan, then each of our mothers, each family should have at least four sons,” the seer said.