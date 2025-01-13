MP's Brahmin welfare board chief announces Rs 1 lakh for couples with four children

Bhopal: Vishnu Rajoria, the president of the state’s Parshuram Kalyan Board, has appealed to newly married Brahmin couples to have four children in exchange for a reward of Rs 1 Lakh.

His call, which aims to save the Brahmin community and Sanatan Dharma, was made during the Sanadhya Brahmin Samaj Vivah Parichay Sammelan in Indore on Sunday.

Rajoria expressed concerns over the fast-growing population of non-Hindus in India and urged the Brahmin youth present at the gathering to ensure the protection of their future generations.

He specifically targeted young couples, encouraging them to opt for larger families rather than limiting their children in pursuit of career success. “Those who have four children in the Sanadhya Samaj will get Rs 1 Lakh from the Board. This commitment will stand whether I remain the Board’s head or not,” he declared.

However, just a day later on Monday, Rajoria clarified that his announcement at the gathering was made in a personal capacity and was not an official move by the Parshuram Kalyan Board.

“It was my individual and social statement at a community event and in no way represents any government announcement or official move. Our Brahmin and Sanatan society are capable enough of realising the appeal made by me,” he explained in Bhopal.