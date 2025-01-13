National strategy for eradicating tuberculosis by 2025 includes quality treatment, says senior cardiologist

KOLAR: The union government has developed the National strategic plan (NSP) for Tuberculosis with the goal of eradicating it by 2025 said senior Cardiologist, National Institute of Rock Mechanics (NIRM ) Dr Rajendra Kumar.

Speaking to NIRM scientists, senior official and staffs on eradication of TB by conducting medical camps and awareness seminar programmes he said, though TB cases have been brought down through sensitisation events, it is the need of the hour to eradicate it totally.

Rajendra Kumar said early diagnosis of all the TB patients prompt treatment with quality assured drugs and treatment regiments along with suitable patient support systems to promote adherence.

The government of India is taking several steps in eliminating tuberculosis , a disease that continues to affect millions across the nation.

Accordingly, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has officially launched the ambitious 100-day TB elimination campaign across the nation. This campaign aims to accelerate the fight against TB by improving case deduction, reducing diagnostic delays and enhancing treatment outcomes, particularly for vulnerable populations spanning 347 districts across 33 states and Union territories.

The campaign represents a critical component of India’s strategy to eliminate TB and build a TB free nation, he said.