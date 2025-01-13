Punjab: Farmers burn copies of new farm policy draft, Dallewal's condition deteriorates

CHANDIGARH: The farmers on Monday burnt copies of the new draft agriculture marketing policy across the state.

The farmer leaders criticized the new draft policy saying that it was even more dangerous than the three now repealed agricultural laws.

They argued that if it is implemented, this policy would devastate the interests of farmers and agricultural workers, as it does not ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) or a minimum wage for farmers and workers.

The primary objective of the policy is to fundamentally change the current agricultural marketing system, replacing it with a single national market, aiming to create a central structure for corporate control over agriculture.

Further, the farmers' unions decided to organise a tractor march across the country on January 26.

Meeting inconclusive

Meanwhile, the meeting held on Monday between the leaders of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) to forge unity among themselves proved inconclusive.

As a result the leaders of the three unions decided to meet again on January 18.

The farmers want to forge unity among themselves to help them collectively take on the union government for enacting a legal guarantee law for Minimum Support Price (MSP), besides other demands.

Soon after the meeting, which was held at Patran, the farmer leaders said cordial atmosphere prevailed during the meet and meaningful discussions were held on the topic of wider unity.

Sawaran Singh Pandher convener of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) said, "today the talks were held in a positive atmosphere and now the next meeting has been fixed for January 18. The people want the farmers to take the Centre collectively and in this regard we are working out the modalities."