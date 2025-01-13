Race for Bihar RJD president heats up before assembly elections

PATNA: With the present incumbent Jagdanand Singh unwilling to continue on his post due to his advanced age and associated health complications, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his younger son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav have scaled up their efforts to find his replacement.

Since state assembly election is due in October-November this year, Lalu-Tejashwi will pay special attention to select such a leader as the state RJD president who can help the party to broaden its support base not only among its traditional Muslim-Yadav (MY) voters but also among other social groups. Singh is not coming to the state party office for a month and so.

If RJD leaders are to be believed, Jagadanand Singh has not visited the party headquarters on Bir Chanda Patel Marg after the by-elections were held on four assembly seats in November. He is credited with enforcing discipline at the state party office strictly and thus improving the party`s image also. His consent is also important before the party high command selects his successor.

RJD in its national executive meeting to be held in the state capital on January 18 is likely to discuss the party`s organisational polls in detail. The focus of the meeting will be on broadening the party's support base and keeping its MLAs intact as the ruling alliance will try to create a rift ahead of the assembly elections.