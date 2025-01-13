Race for Bihar RJD president heats up before assembly elections

PATNA: With the present incumbent Jagdanand Singh unwilling to continue on his post due to his advanced age and associated health complications, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his younger son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav have scaled up their efforts to find his replacement.
Since state assembly election is due in October-November this year, Lalu-Tejashwi will pay special attention to select such a leader as the state RJD president who can help the party to broaden its support base not only among its traditional Muslim-Yadav (MY) voters but also among other social groups. Singh is not coming to the state party office for a month and so.
If RJD leaders are to be believed, Jagadanand Singh has not visited the party headquarters on Bir Chanda Patel Marg after the by-elections were held on four assembly seats in November. He is credited with enforcing discipline at the state party office strictly and thus improving the party`s image also. His consent is also important before the party high command selects his successor.
RJD in its national executive meeting to be held in the state capital on January 18 is likely to discuss the party`s organisational polls in detail. The focus of the meeting will be on broadening the party's support base and keeping its MLAs intact as the ruling alliance will try to create a rift ahead of the assembly elections.
Although former minister and MLA Alok Mehta, known for his close proximity with Lalu family, is the front runner, the prospect of his holding the post somewhat suffered after Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted his premises in connection with a money laundering case, related to a bank fraud case.
Although Mehta, who served as revenue and land reforms department minister in the grand alliance government, has not been convicted in the case, RJD may avoid picking him for the post to avoid any attack from the NDA on this issue in an election year.
Speculations are also rife that senior leader and former minister Mangani Lal Mandal may also be appointed as the state RJD president as he comes from Vaishya community, which is known as traditional voters of BJP.
Mandal is tipped to join RJD shortly after quitting his present party, JD (U). State RJD secretary general and MLA Rajvijay Sahu may also be considered for the post as the party may zero in on his name to woo Vaishya community.
Similarly, the party may pick party MLA Mohammad Israil Mansuri for the post to consolidate its Muslim votes ahead of the assembly election. Other names doing the rounds for the post of state RJD president are Kumar Sarvjeet Singh who belongs to Paswan caste (scheduled caste) and Shivchandra Ram who is from Ravidas community. Now all eyes are set on the executive committee meeting of the party to be held on January 18.