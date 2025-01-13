Rajasthan HC expresses concern over delays in abortion process for rape victims

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court has expressed grave concern over delays in the abortion process for rape victims, particularly minors, highlighting the lack of awareness and timely information.

The court noted that such delays often put teenage victims at significant risk during childbirth. To address this issue, the court has indicated its intention to establish guidelines for handling abortion cases involving rape survivors. The court has also sought responses from both the Central and State Governments within four weeks.

In a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL), a division bench led by Chief Justice M.M. Shrivastava and Justice Umashankar Vyas issued these directives.

Additionally, the Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority (RALSA) has been made a party to the case, and four female advocates have been appointed as amicus curiae to assist with the proceedings.

The issue gained prominence in December when the court was resolving an abortion plea for a rape victim. The case involved a minor from Bihar who had been trafficked to Kota and later rescued by the police.