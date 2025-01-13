Udaipur storytelling festival: A celebration of oral tradition

After three vibrant days of celebrating the art of storytelling in its multiple forms, the Udaipur International Storytelling Festival ended on Sunday. The 6th edition of this unique festival brought together some of the best storytellers in the country along with lively musical performances and folk art displays. Set against the backdrop of Udaipur’s rich heritage, this amazing Cultural Event saw a captivating fusion of Storytelling, Folk Art And Music on all three days of the festival.

Held from January 10 to 12, 2025, the festival featured storytellers from India and abroad sharing tales in their distinctive styles. Over three days, attendees were treated to a variety of stories, including children’s fables, folk songs, personal experiences, and witty anecdotes. Each day began with storytelling sessions for children and featured three segments—Kahaniganj and Jamghat (Gathering)—held in the morning, afternoon, and evening.

The festival offered an enriching lineup of stories and performances, including: Devdutt Pattanaik’s mythological tale of Sati Savitri; Makrand Deshpande’s engaging Slice of Life; Debjani’s retelling of Shurpanakha’s Story, providing a fresh perspective on the Ramayana.

In addition, folk storytellers Shilpa and Aditya Kothakota presented the story of Renuka, Mother of Parshuram and the Naya Savera Band, comprising inmates from Swaraj Jail University, performed original songs blending music and storytelling. The festival also included workshops for visually impaired children, who explored the art of storytelling through touch and sensory experiences.

A special highlight of the final day was Sayeed Sahil Agha’s revival of Amir Khusrau’s wit and wordplay in Qissebazi. It was designed as a special tribute to Amir Khusrau, the 13th-century master of wit and poetry, whose playful riddles like “Kheer Pakai Jatan Se” remain popular. Sayeed Sahil Agha brought this art to life through his unique storytelling style, blending traditional and modern elements.

Another powerful element of the festival was Bollywood actor Vicky Ahuja’s moving performance of Sardar Ji, a tale of India’s partition, which brought tears to the audience. Ahuja delivered a stellar performance of Sardar Ji, a heart-wrenching tale of the Partition, which left the audience deeply moved. Similarly, the Naya Savera Band, composed of prison inmates, showcased their talent and resilience by performing songs they had written themselves, inspiring hope and self-confidence.

The co-founder of this exciting festival, Sushmita Singha asserted, “Udaipur Tales brings together diverse voices to celebrate the art of storytelling.” Co-founder Salil Bhandari added, “Through stories and music, we aim to inspire creativity and connection across generations.”

The age-old adage, “Kosh Kosh par Pani Badle, Char Kosh par Vani (Every few miles, water changes; every few miles, so does the language)”, beautifully encapsulates India’s diversity. The festival explorewd this diversity which extends to the enriching tapestry of stories and folktales passed down through generations. These stories, laced with humor, wisdom, or heartfelt emotion, have entertained and educated for centuries. However, this cherished tradition is gradually fading, making its revival a necessity.

What began as a small initiative has grown into a major cultural event as the sixth edition of the Udaipur Storytelling Festival became a lively platform dedicated to reviving the timeless art of storytelling. The biennial festival uniting storytellers, writers, and enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds was a delightful celebration of India's rich cultural heritage, unique storytelling styles, and oral traditions.

Blending tradition with innovation, the festival captivated audiences as it bids to ensure that the legacy of storytelling remains alive for future generations. The art of storytelling resonates even in the digital age!