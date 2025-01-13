UGC-NET January 15 exam postponed due to festivals: NTA

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the postponement of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2024 exam, which was originally scheduled for 15 January.

The decision comes in light of the Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and other festivals taking place on that date.

In an official statement, Rajesh Kumar, Director (Exams) of the NTA, explained, “The NTA has received representations to postpone the UGC-NET December 2024 examination on account of Pongal and Makar Sankranti and other festivals on 15 January 2025. In the interest of the aspirants, the NTA had decided to postpone the UGC-NET December 2024 exam scheduled on 15 January only. The new date of the exam will be announced later.”

The UGC-NET December 2024 exam, which is being conducted for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor appointments, and Ph.D. admissions, was initially scheduled from 3 January to 16 January. The exams, being held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) format, cover 85 subjects.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA website at www.nta.ac.in and https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in for updates. For further clarifications regarding the UGC-NET December 2024, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.