Union minister Vaishnaw fact-checks Meta CEO Zuckerberg's claim on Lok Sabha poll results

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Monday called out Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, describing his statement claiming that the incumbent party lost the 2024 elections in India post-COVID as "factually incorrect."

In a social media post, the minister expressed disappointment at the misinformation being spread by the Facebook founder himself.

He stated, “As the world’s largest democracy, India conducted the 2024 elections with over 640 million voters. The people of India reaffirmed their trust in the NDA led by PM @narendramodi Ji’s leadership. Mr. Zuckerberg’s claim that most incumbent governments, including India in the 2024 elections, lost post-COVID is factually incorrect.”

Zuckerberg’s remarks were made during a podcast with Joe Rogan, where he cited India as an example of the global dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He suggested that, following the pandemic, most incumbent governments, including India, lost in the subsequent elections.