'We are capable of handling any situation:' Army Chief on India-China disengagement along LAC

"I am a strong proponent of the theme that mass media and security forces have great potential to converge together towards nation-building and national security. So let me adopt your modus operandi and straightway come to the bottom line up front. That is what is my mission statement and that is to ensure full spectrum preparedness while concurrently transforming the Indian army into an Atmanirbhar future-ready force to be a relevant and key pillar of the national security apparatus that also contributes meaningfully towards the nation-building," Dwivedi said.

"60 per cent of terrorists killed in Jammu Kashmir are Pakistani. 80 per cent of the terrorists active in the state are also Pakistanis at a time when we are moving towards tourism from terrorism," Dwivedi said.

He further said that the incidents of violence in Manipur continue but security forces were working to bring in peace.

"In Manipur, cyclic incidents of violence are continuing but security forces are working to bring in peace. Enhanced surveillance and dominance over the Myanmar border are on. Fencing is also in progress," Dwivedi said.