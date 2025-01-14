300 AAP leaders including ministers, MLAs from Punjab to campaign for Delhi elections

Talking with TNIE, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said, “We are projecting the work done by our government in Punjab and the model of governance by Arvind Kejriwal for Delhi during the election campaign, as each leader has been given specific duties. Kejriwal’s model of governance has benefited Punjab, and thus we are highlighting how the common man has benefited from it in Punjab. This is an important election for us and a high-stakes battle. All the cabinet ministers from Punjab, besides MLAs and other leaders led by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Punjab AAP president Aman Arora, will be campaigning extensively in the national capital.”

Cheema added that this election will be a stamp of approval on AAP’s policies and initiatives.

Neel Garg, spokesman of the Punjab unit of AAP, told TNIE, “As the assembly elections in Delhi draw closer, the party leadership has already been assigned duties in the national capital. Around 300 party leaders, all state cabinet ministers, MLAs, chairmen of boards and corporations, and others have been given tasks. Each cabinet minister has been made in-charge of at least two to three assembly segments and will supervise them in coordination with local AAP leadership.”

“Each MLA is responsible for one assembly seat, and chairmen of boards and corporations have been assigned duties for each ward. Additionally, Members of Parliament have also been given responsibilities,” he added.

“The leaders from Punjab will be responsible for the door-to-door campaign, normal canvassing and sampark program of the party candidates contesting these elections. We are getting positive feedback from the public and telling the people about the vision of the AAP government in Delhi and also filling forms of new schemes and also we are briefing the locals that how the people of Punjab have benefited from free power, Mohalla clinics, how government schools have been improved, transparency in working and a 48 per cent fall in road accident fatalities were observed in 2024 after the deployment of the Sadak Suraksha Force (SSF) by the Punjab police early last year,” said Garg.