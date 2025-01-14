After Uddhav, Sharad Pawar says INDIA bloc's role 'only at national level' ahead of local body polls

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that there have been no discussions regarding the state or local elections within the INDIA bloc and claimed that the alliance's focus remains solely on national-level elections.

Speaking to the media here at a press conference, Sharad Pawar said, "There has never been any discussion on state and local elections in INDIA alliance. INDIA alliance is only focused on national-level elections."

Pawar also revealed that discussions regarding the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra will take place in the next 8-10 days to decide whether to contest jointly or separately.

"In the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra, everyone will decide by holding a meeting in 8-10 days whether we will fight together or alone," said the NCP SCP chief.

This comes after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut earlier announced that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party will go solo in the upcoming municipal corporation in Mumbai and Nagpur. "We will fight Mumbai and Nagpur Municipal Corporation on our own, whatever happens will happen. We have to see for ourselves. We will fight Nagpur on our own. Uddhav Thackeray has given us a signal," Raut told reporters.

The senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said that the decision comes with the view of strengthening the party at the local level. He said that workers don't get a chance to contest in general and assembly elections.

Raut had earlier called upon the Congress party to take responsibility for saving the INDIA bloc, an alliance formed to contest the 2024 general elections. He expressed disappointment that not a single meeting of the INDIA alliance has been held since the elections, and it's up to the Congress party to convene one.