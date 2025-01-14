After Uddhav, Sharad Pawar says INDIA bloc's role 'only at national level' ahead of local body polls

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that there have been no discussions regarding the state or local elections within the INDIA bloc and claimed that the alliance's focus remains solely on national-level elections.
Speaking to the media here at a press conference, Sharad Pawar said, "There has never been any discussion on state and local elections in INDIA alliance. INDIA alliance is only focused on national-level elections."
Pawar also revealed that discussions regarding the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra will take place in the next 8-10 days to decide whether to contest jointly or separately.
"In the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra, everyone will decide by holding a meeting in 8-10 days whether we will fight together or alone," said the NCP SCP chief.
This comes after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut earlier announced that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party will go solo in the upcoming municipal corporation in Mumbai and Nagpur. "We will fight Mumbai and Nagpur Municipal Corporation on our own, whatever happens will happen. We have to see for ourselves. We will fight Nagpur on our own. Uddhav Thackeray has given us a signal," Raut told reporters.
The senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said that the decision comes with the view of strengthening the party at the local level. He said that workers don't get a chance to contest in general and assembly elections.
Raut had earlier called upon the Congress party to take responsibility for saving the INDIA bloc, an alliance formed to contest the 2024 general elections. He expressed disappointment that not a single meeting of the INDIA alliance has been held since the elections, and it's up to the Congress party to convene one.
Meanwhile, Pawar also rubbished Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks that the BJP's victory in the Maharashtra assembly polls ended the politics of betrayal and treachery started by him in 1978.
"I was the chief minister in 1978. I am not aware about his whereabouts then," Pawar told reporters in Mumbai.
"When I was the chief minister, there were people like Uttamrao Patil from Jan Sangh in my ministry," Pawar added.
The decorum of the post of home minister should be maintained, the NCP (SP) chief said, bemoaning the lack of communication between present political leaders.
"There used to be susanvad' (good communication) between political leaders earlier but that is missing now," he said.
"The victory of BJP in Maharashtra ended the politics of instability and backstabbing started by Sharad Pawar in 1978. You (people) have buried such politics 20-foot in the ground," Shah had said, addressing a state-level convention of BJP in Shirdi on Sunday.
Shah's apparent reference was to Pawar walking out of the Vasantdada Patil-led government in 1978 with 40 MLAs and becoming the CM.
"This country has seen many excellent home ministers, but none of them was externed from his state," Pawar said, in an apparent reference to Shah being externed in 2010 from Gujarat for two years in connection with the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.
He was acquitted of all charges in 2014.
"When he (Shah) could not stay in Gujarat (after being externed), he went to Balasaheb Thackeray for help," Pawar said.
On speculation that he will extend support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Pawar said, "Not even a single MP of my party wants to go with BJP."
NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar also spoke on the Delhi elections and expressed his support for INDIA bloc ally and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.
Notably, the alliance is currently facing challenges as the Congress and AAP in Delhi are at loggerheads ahead of the assembly elections, scheduled to be held on February 5.
Pawar suggested that his party should assist Kejriwal in the electoral race, signalling potential political collaboration between the two leaders.
"In Delhi assembly elections, my feeling is that we should help Arvind Kejriwal," said Sharad Pawar.
The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years, has suffered significant setbacks in the last two assembly elections, failing to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP secured only eight.
The Delhi Assembly elections will be conducted in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.