Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De): Jailed MP Amritpal Singh floats new political party

CHANDIGARH: A new player has entered the political scene in Punjab -- Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), led by pro-Khalistani leader and Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib, Amritpal Singh.

The formal announcement was made today at the Maghi Mela in Muktsar. The party aims to capture the Panthic space once dominated by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which is now facing an existential crisis.

While Amritpal Singh, is currently lodged in Central Jail at Dibrugarh in Assam under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), his father, Tarsem Singh, attended the first political conference at Muktsar. Also present was Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, a Member of Parliament from Faridkot and the eldest son of Beant Singh, one of the assassins of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

A five-member committee has been formed to run the party until a new president is elected. The members are Tarsem Singh, Sarbjit Khalsa, Amardeep Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Surjit Singh.

It announced the formation of a panel to decide the party’s constitution, agenda, policy and discipline. This panel will advise the executive committee on the organisational structure of the party and run its activities.

A seven-member recruitment committee was also constituted to conduct a membership drive of the party. It was announced that the committee would conduct a membership drive in three months and delegates would be elected by the members.

This executive committee will also hold elections for the central committee within the next three months, and the party president will be elected on April 13 and establish the framework for the party.