Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De): Jailed MP Amritpal Singh floats new political party
CHANDIGARH: A new player has entered the political scene in Punjab -- Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), led by pro-Khalistani leader and Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib, Amritpal Singh.
The formal announcement was made today at the Maghi Mela in Muktsar. The party aims to capture the Panthic space once dominated by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which is now facing an existential crisis.
While Amritpal Singh, is currently lodged in Central Jail at Dibrugarh in Assam under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), his father, Tarsem Singh, attended the first political conference at Muktsar. Also present was Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, a Member of Parliament from Faridkot and the eldest son of Beant Singh, one of the assassins of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
A five-member committee has been formed to run the party until a new president is elected. The members are Tarsem Singh, Sarbjit Khalsa, Amardeep Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Surjit Singh.
It announced the formation of a panel to decide the party’s constitution, agenda, policy and discipline. This panel will advise the executive committee on the organisational structure of the party and run its activities.
A seven-member recruitment committee was also constituted to conduct a membership drive of the party. It was announced that the committee would conduct a membership drive in three months and delegates would be elected by the members.
This executive committee will also hold elections for the central committee within the next three months, and the party president will be elected on April 13 and establish the framework for the party.
The party plans to provide assistance to the families of martyrs, farmers, labourers, and working-class individuals and has promised support to Sikhs and others worldwide.
While making the announcement, Tarsem Singh, father of Amritpal Singh, said that Amritpal Singh will serve as the president and that they have also launched the membership drive for the party from today.
“Let us come together to save Punjab and protect the Panth (community). We are forming this party for the creation of sarbat de bhala da raaj. We want to do something for the people thus creating a platform to fight for the issues of our society. Anyone can join by the party and become a member by filling out the form,’’ he said.
He shared that the party had sent three names to the Election Commission, out of which this name has been approved.
"The state needs an Akali Dal to represent the Sikhs. The previous Akali Dal lost the trust of the people as their leaders had confessed their crimes before the Akal Takht, so they cannot face the people now, so this Akali Dal has been formed and is the new hope for the Sikh community. People should support the new party and make it successful,’’ said Khalsa MP of Faridkot.
A 15-point resolution, called the Muktsar Sahib Declaration, was passed at the Maghi conference.
A declaration read out at the political conference stated, “ This party is established to address the pressing need for a new political force in Punjab a necessity that has been strongly felt. At present Punjab is grappling with severe crises. The public of the state especially the youth are facing challenges like drug addiction, unemployment, inadequate education, corruption, moral decline, both water and air pollution, lack of health care and other crises.”
“Once Punjab thrived on the legacy of the gurus is now plagued by divisions of caste, communal discord and discrimination besides declining social and cultural values. In these challenging times, Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) aims to create a transformative vision for Punjab,” the statement further said.
The new party will first prepare to contest the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) elections before deciding on entering the assembly race.