Amit Shah celebrates Makar Sankranti in Gujarat, unveils foundation stone for major police infrastructure

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated Makar Sankranti with the residents of Shantiniketan Society in Ahmedabad's Memnagar area, marking the festival with warmth and enthusiasm.

In a show of solidarity, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also participated in the festivities, elevating the occasion to a grand community event. Together, their presence turned the celebration into a significant gathering, reflecting the spirit of unity and local camaraderie.

Later in the afternoon, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah marked a significant moment by unveiling the foundation stone for the state’s largest police line and the Ghatlodia Police Station. Both will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for the city police system.

The event was also attended by the Gujarat Chief Minister, who participated in the milestone ceremony.

The Ghatlodia Police Station building and 18 high-rise blocks, each spanning 13 floors, will be developed by the Gujarat State Police Housing Corporation Ltd.

These towers are set to accommodate 920 police families, providing modern living spaces for those who serve on the frontlines of the state’s security.