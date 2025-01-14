Amit Shah celebrates Makar Sankranti in Gujarat, unveils foundation stone for major police infrastructure

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated Makar Sankranti with the residents of Shantiniketan Society in Ahmedabad's Memnagar area, marking the festival with warmth and enthusiasm.
In a show of solidarity, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also participated in the festivities, elevating the occasion to a grand community event. Together, their presence turned the celebration into a significant gathering, reflecting the spirit of unity and local camaraderie.
Later in the afternoon, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah marked a significant moment by unveiling the foundation stone for the state’s largest police line and the Ghatlodia Police Station. Both will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for the city police system.
The event was also attended by the Gujarat Chief Minister, who participated in the milestone ceremony.
The Ghatlodia Police Station building and 18 high-rise blocks, each spanning 13 floors, will be developed by the Gujarat State Police Housing Corporation Ltd.
These towers are set to accommodate 920 police families, providing modern living spaces for those who serve on the frontlines of the state’s security.
The expansive police line, to be constructed in Ahmedabad, will not only be the largest in the state but will also feature top-tier facilities aimed at enhancing the functioning of the city’s police system.
Among its many perks, the housing project will offer 2-BHK units (55 sq. m.) for police families, recognising their unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety and peace of Gujarat.
Designed with modern living in mind, the new police line will include impressive amenities such as basement parking for 930 cars, two elevators, an open garden, a water harvesting system, a solar rooftop, and an electricity backup.
Moreover, 10 retail shops will be integrated into the complex, ensuring convenient access to essential goods like vegetables, milk, hair salons, ATMs, and a grain grinding mill. A CPC canteen is also planned to serve the specific needs of the police families.
In addition to basic amenities like kitchens, attached bathrooms, and common toilets, the 18 towers will feature furnished accommodations to make life more comfortable for police personnel and their families.
The most unique feature of this ambitious project is the inclusion of a fully integrated police station within the largest police line, which will occupy two floors of one of the 18 blocks. This forward-thinking design promises to streamline operations and support the needs of the police force in a rapidly evolving city.