Bhopal Diary| 11 Muslim-named villages renamed

11 villages bearing Muslim names rechristened

As many as 11 villages in Shajapur district, which hitherto contained Muslim names, have been renamed with that of Hindu deities. The new names were announced by state’s CM Mohan Yadav at a public event in the western MP district on Sunday. Among the 11 villages Sheikhpur Bongi was renamed Awadhpuri, Khalilpur as Rampur, Dhabla Hussainpur as Dhabla Ram and Mohammadpur Machnai as Mohanpur. The CM who questioned the relevance of the old names, had earlier on January 5, renamed three villages in his home district Ujjain, also on similar lines.

Row over woman DIG’s tips to school girls

A woman Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) officer has landed in controversy after a video showing her giving tips to school girls on how to have ‘ojaswi’ (bright-energetic babies) went viral. Presently posted as DIG-Shahdol Range, the woman police officer Savita Sohane is seen in the video, advising group of Class X to Class XII girl students, to avoid conceiving on Purnima (full moon night) and perform certain ritualistic prayers to Sun God for having ojaswi babies. Unaffected by the controversy generated by the viral video, the senior woman police officer clarified that the video lacked context.

Young influencers aiding public to be rewarded

The state government has decided to encourage and reward young social media content creators who help the government in reaching out to the needy citizens with public welfare schemes. “Young content creators can play an important role in the development of the state. Every possible support will be provided by the government. The best social media content creators will be awarded in various categories by the Public Relations Department,” Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made the announcement while addressing the Yuva Samvad (dialogue with youngsters) in Bhopal on Sunday to mark the National Youth Day celebrations.

Anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com