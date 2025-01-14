Bihar Minister Santosh Kumar receives extortion call from criminal Lawrence Bishnoi

Patna: Bihar Minister Santosh Kumar Singh has complained with the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) and other senior police officials after allegedly receiving an extortion call from notorious criminal Lawrence Bishnoi. The minister, Santosh Kumar Singh, has expressed concerns for his life in the complaint.

Singh told the media on Tuesday that he received an anonymous phone call on his mobile. The caller, who identified himself later as Laurence Bishnoi, demanded a payment of Rs 30 lakh. The caller also threatened dire consequences if the minister did not comply.

"Arrange the required amount within 24 hours and pay the same to my 'man', who will contact you for the payment," the caller reportedly told the minister before disconnecting the phone. Singh also stated that the caller sent several text messages urging him to send the money.

"I was taken aback when he revealed the registration number of my private vehicle," Singh added.