Eastern Army Commander briefs CM Biren, Governor Bhalla on Manipur's security situation

GUWAHATI: Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari on Tuesday separately briefed Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Minister N Biren Singh on the prevailing security situation in the ethnic violence-hit state.

Also present at the briefing were Spear Corps General Officer Commanding Lieutenant General Abhijit S Pendharkar, 57 Mountain Division General Officer Commanding Major General SS Kartikeya, and Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) Major General Ravroop Singh.

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, a former Union Home Secretary, was recently sworn in as the Governor of Manipur. Since taking office, he has been regularly visiting affected areas and engaging with officials and community leaders.

The Eastern Command stated that the discussions included measures being implemented to ensure the security of the people of Manipur.

Chief Minister Singh said, “We discussed various matters, including strategies to strengthen security, enhance coordination and ensure the well-being of our citizens.”

Manipur has remained calm for the past few weeks amid coordinated efforts by the government and various security agencies to maintain peace.