Fake passport racket busted in Kolkata amid influx of Bangladeshi infiltrators

KOLKATA: Amid ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh, a surge in individuals attempting to illegally enter India has led authorities to dismantle a major fake passport racket in West Bengal. The police have warned that further crackdowns may be necessary to fully combat this growing menace.

The racket, which facilitated the illegal entry of numerous Bangladeshi nationals, involved the creation of counterfeit Indian identity documents, including Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, voter IDs, and birth certificates.

These fake documents were sold to infiltrators for hefty sums - Rs 15,000 for an Aadhaar card, Rs 10,000 for a voter ID, Rs 12,000 for a birth certificate, and Rs 3,000 for a PAN card.

So far, the Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police have arrested nine individuals linked to the operation. Among those apprehended is Samir Das, a law clerk at Barasat Court, who allegedly charged Bangladeshi citizens for procuring these fake documents.

Locals had not suspected his involvement in the racket, as he had been running a grocery shop for years. However, suspicions arose after his sudden wealth and the rapid expansion of his home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Investigators are now scrutinising his phone and WhatsApp chats for further evidence.