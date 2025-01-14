Fake passport racket busted in Kolkata amid influx of Bangladeshi infiltrators

KOLKATA: Amid ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh, a surge in individuals attempting to illegally enter India has led authorities to dismantle a major fake passport racket in West Bengal. The police have warned that further crackdowns may be necessary to fully combat this growing menace.
The racket, which facilitated the illegal entry of numerous Bangladeshi nationals, involved the creation of counterfeit Indian identity documents, including Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, voter IDs, and birth certificates.
These fake documents were sold to infiltrators for hefty sums - Rs 15,000 for an Aadhaar card, Rs 10,000 for a voter ID, Rs 12,000 for a birth certificate, and Rs 3,000 for a PAN card.
So far, the Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police have arrested nine individuals linked to the operation. Among those apprehended is Samir Das, a law clerk at Barasat Court, who allegedly charged Bangladeshi citizens for procuring these fake documents.
Locals had not suspected his involvement in the racket, as he had been running a grocery shop for years. However, suspicions arose after his sudden wealth and the rapid expansion of his home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Investigators are now scrutinising his phone and WhatsApp chats for further evidence.
The investigation has also extended to five “verification and granting” officers from Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in Kolkata and five officers from various police stations in the city. They are suspected of aiding the illegal operation.
In a significant breakthrough, Abdul Hai, a 61-year-old retired sub-inspector from the Kolkata Police’s passport section, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the racket. His arrest brings the total number of individuals apprehended to nine in the past three months.
The racket, disguised as a travel agency, had reportedly issued at least 73 fake Indian passports to Bangladeshi nationals, facilitating their infiltration into India.
Investigators are also examining the roles of several other suspects, including Dhiren Ghosh, a resident of Nadia district, and college student Ripan Biswas along with his father, Samaresh. Police have stated that their exact roles will be determined as the investigation progresses.
Authorities have uncovered at least 40 fake Indian passports with West Bengal addresses, some of which show multiple visa entries to foreign countries. However, the addresses listed on these documents were either non-existent or linked to long-time residents unrelated to the infiltrators.
A senior police officer commented, “The racket primarily operates in areas of West Bengal near the Bangladesh border, with agents both locally and in Bangladesh assisting people in crossing the border after taking bribes.”
These infiltrators are often first provided with fake ration cards, which are subsequently used to create other fraudulent identity documents, including passports.
As the investigation continues, authorities are preparing for further action to counter the escalating threat of illegal entry from the neighbouring country, exacerbated by the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh.