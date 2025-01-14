Financial aid for eight women credited to one person's account under Jharkhand's Maiyan Samman Yojana

Ranchi: A new case of fraud involving computer operators has emerged in the Maiyan Samman Yojana, where financial assistance intended for women beneficiaries was found to have been credited into the bank accounts of unrelated individuals.
In one case, the financial assistance meant for eight women was deposited into a single woman's bank account in Kharaundi, Garhwa. Similarly, funds meant for six female beneficiaries were wrongly credited to the bank account of a man.
Irregularities involving computer operators have been reported across the state, causing many women to take to the streets in protest, demanding their rightful financial assistance.
Those whose funds have not been transferred to their bank accounts have been visiting government offices in large numbers, seeking their due payments.
In an incident from Kupa Panchayat, the financial assistance for six beneficiaries of the Maiyan Samman Yojana was credited into the bank account of Satyanarayan Gupta. Likewise, the amounts for Sunita Devi, Rani Kumari, Devanti Devi, Punita Devi, Chani Kumari, and Savita Devi of Kupa were transferred to the account of Resham Devi.
Upendar Yadav, the husband of one of the affected women, Savita Devi from Chauria village under Khiraundi Block, has lodged a complaint with the Block Development Officer (BDO) against the computer operator, Navin Patel.
In his complaint, Yadav stated that instead of linking his wife’s bank account to the Maiyan Samman Yojana scheme, the operator had linked his own wife’s account, Resham Kumari. As a result, the financial assistance intended for Savita Devi was being credited to the account of the computer operator's wife.
"The 'Samman Rashi' meant for my wife, Savita Kumari, is being credited to the bank account of the computer operator’s wife, Resham Kumari. Since the forgery was deliberately carried out by the CSC computer operator, the entire amount should be recovered from him, and an FIR should be filed against him," Yadav said in his complaint.
The women whose accounts received the funds of others have reported that they were required to pay a commission to the computer operator, with half of the amount they received going to him.
After the issue came to light, Kharondi BDO Ravindra Kumar assured that action would be taken against those found guilty following a thorough investigation. Large-scale irregularities are suspected across the entire block. Garhwa Deputy Commissioner Shekhar Jamuar confirmed that he had been made aware of the situation and vowed to take proper action.
"We will have every case investigated, and those found guilty will not be spared at any cost," said the Deputy Commissioner.
This is not the first time such irregularities have been reported. In Bokaro’s Kasmar Block, two computer operators were discovered to be benefiting from the Maiyan Samman Yojana in their own bank accounts. Following this discovery, an FIR was filed against one of them.
Launched in August this year by the Hemant Soren Government, the ‘Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana’ is a flagship programme providing financial assistance to women aged between 21 and 50 years. The scheme originally offered Rs 1000 per month to each beneficiary through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), but the amount was increased to Rs 2500 ahead of the Assembly elections due to the scheme's popularity.