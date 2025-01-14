Financial aid for eight women credited to one person's account under Jharkhand's Maiyan Samman Yojana

Ranchi: A new case of fraud involving computer operators has emerged in the Maiyan Samman Yojana, where financial assistance intended for women beneficiaries was found to have been credited into the bank accounts of unrelated individuals.

In one case, the financial assistance meant for eight women was deposited into a single woman's bank account in Kharaundi, Garhwa. Similarly, funds meant for six female beneficiaries were wrongly credited to the bank account of a man.

Irregularities involving computer operators have been reported across the state, causing many women to take to the streets in protest, demanding their rightful financial assistance.

Those whose funds have not been transferred to their bank accounts have been visiting government offices in large numbers, seeking their due payments.

In an incident from Kupa Panchayat, the financial assistance for six beneficiaries of the Maiyan Samman Yojana was credited into the bank account of Satyanarayan Gupta. Likewise, the amounts for Sunita Devi, Rani Kumari, Devanti Devi, Punita Devi, Chani Kumari, and Savita Devi of Kupa were transferred to the account of Resham Devi.

Upendar Yadav, the husband of one of the affected women, Savita Devi from Chauria village under Khiraundi Block, has lodged a complaint with the Block Development Officer (BDO) against the computer operator, Navin Patel.

In his complaint, Yadav stated that instead of linking his wife’s bank account to the Maiyan Samman Yojana scheme, the operator had linked his own wife’s account, Resham Kumari. As a result, the financial assistance intended for Savita Devi was being credited to the account of the computer operator's wife.