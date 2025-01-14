Haryana BJP chief ML Badoli, singer Rocky Mittal booked for gang-rape, intimidation in Himachal

CHANDIGARH: Mohan Lal Badoli, President of the Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is at the centre of a controversy, alongside singer Rocky Mittal alias Jai Bhagwan, a former BJP special publicity cell director.
The duo have been booked by the Himachal Pradesh Police on charges of gang-rape and criminal intimidation. The charges stem from an incident the complainant alleges occurred during her trip to Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, last year.
According to the police, the alleged offence took place on July 3 of the previous year in Kasauli, and a case was registered on December 13 last year, accusing the two men of rape and criminal intimidation.
The complaint, filed in an FIR, states that the incident occurred at Ros Common Hotel, operated by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) in Kasauli.
The complainant claimed that Rocky Mittal alias Jai Bhagwan had promised to feature her as a heroine in his album, while Mohan Lal Badoli allegedly offered her a government job, citing his 'connections.'
The woman said the two men forced her to consume alcohol and began harassing her. When she objected, they allegedly threatened her friend with dire consequences and made her sit aside.
They further threatened her, saying they would have her killed if she did not comply with their demands. According to the woman, both men then took turns raping her, while also taking photographs and recording a video of the assault.
The complainant stated that she met the accused when she was staying at the Himachal Pradesh hotel with her Delhi-based employer and a friend.
The complainant further alleged that two months ago, she was called to Rocky's house in Panchkula where the accused threatened to implicate her in a false case, police said.
Both Badoli and Mittal have denied the allegations, calling them baseless and politically motivated. They further claimed to have no knowledge of the matter.
A police officer confirmed that no arrests have been made thus far, and the investigation is ongoing. It is reported that the victim's statement was recorded today.
Based on the woman's complaint, police said, a case has been registered against Badoli and Rocky under sections 376 D (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Last year, Badoli, a Brahmin, was appointed as the president of the Haryana unit of the saffron party, taking over from Nayab Saini, who became Chief Minister during the lead-up to the assembly elections.
Prior to this, Badoli served as an MLA from the Rai assembly segment, having won the 2019 election, although he did not contest the subsequent assembly elections.
Before entering politics, Badoli ran a shop in the cloth market of Bahalgarh, near Sonipat. With a background in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Badoli began his political career by winning the Zila Parishad election from Murthal.