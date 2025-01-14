Haryana BJP chief ML Badoli, singer Rocky Mittal booked for gang-rape, intimidation in Himachal

CHANDIGARH: Mohan Lal Badoli, President of the Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is at the centre of a controversy, alongside singer Rocky Mittal alias Jai Bhagwan, a former BJP special publicity cell director.

The duo have been booked by the Himachal Pradesh Police on charges of gang-rape and criminal intimidation. The charges stem from an incident the complainant alleges occurred during her trip to Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, last year.

According to the police, the alleged offence took place on July 3 of the previous year in Kasauli, and a case was registered on December 13 last year, accusing the two men of rape and criminal intimidation.

The complaint, filed in an FIR, states that the incident occurred at Ros Common Hotel, operated by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) in Kasauli.

The complainant claimed that Rocky Mittal alias Jai Bhagwan had promised to feature her as a heroine in his album, while Mohan Lal Badoli allegedly offered her a government job, citing his 'connections.'

The woman said the two men forced her to consume alcohol and began harassing her. When she objected, they allegedly threatened her friend with dire consequences and made her sit aside.