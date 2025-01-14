India demands Moscow to release citizens duped into fighting in Russian army after another death

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday reiterated its demand for Russia to repatriate its nationals who were allegedly duped into fighting in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

This follows the death of 32-year-old Indian national Binil TB, who was killed while fighting in the Russian Army on the frontlines of the Ukraine war. His relative, 27-year-old Jain TK, has also sustained serious injuries. Both men are from Wadakkanchery in Kerala's Thrissur district.

Binil's family recently received a message indicating that the two were injured in a drone attack some days ago, but they have been unable to establish contact with them since.

"The matter has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities in Moscow as well as with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi today. We have also reiterated our demand for the early discharge of the remaining Indian nationals," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randir Jaiswal said while responding to the question regarding the death of an Indian national in Russia.

"We have learnt of the unfortunate death of an Indian national from Kerala who had apparently been recruited to serve in the Russian Army. Another Indian national from Kerala, who was similarly recruited, has been injured and is receiving treatment in a hospital in Moscow," he added.

The Indian mission in Moscow is in touch with the families, and all possible assistance is being rendered.

According to official data, nine Indians have died while serving in the Russian Army in the last few months. Binil's death has taken the toll to 10.

"We are working with the Russian authorities for early transportation of the mortal remains to India. We have also sought the early discharge and repatriation to India of the injured person," the MEA spokesperson said.

Indian officials said last October that 85 Indian nationals recruited by the Russian military had been discharged, with efforts underway to secure the release of another 20 citizens.

The Russian embassy in New Delhi confirmed that the recruitment of foreign nations including Indians into Russia's armed forces was stopped in April 2024, and authorities were working to facilitate the early discharge of those who had "voluntarily contracted for military service."