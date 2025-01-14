J&K incomplete without PoK, terror camps built adjacent to border: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Describing the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as the crown jewel of India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said PoK "is nothing more than a foreign territory to Pakistan."
Rajnath Singh said, "J&K is incomplete without PoK. The people living there are being deprived of a dignified life. Efforts are being made by Pakistan to mislead and provoke them against India in the name of religion. PoK's land is being used for terrorism."
"Training camps for terrorists are running and launch pads have been built in the areas adjacent to the border. The Indian government is well aware of the situation. Pakistan will have to put an end to its nefarious designs," he added.
The Defence Minister was in Akhnoor, Jammu leading the Armed Forces Veterans' Day celebrations. He was addressing around 1,000 ex-servicemen during an event at Tanda Artillery Brigade.
He interacted with the ex-servicemen and expressed gratitude to the Armed Forces personnel, both retired & serving, for their selfless service towards protecting the borders with unmatched bravery, dedication, sacrifice and patriotism. Rajnath Singh also described the Veterans' Day celebrations at Akhnoor as a testament to the fact that Jammu & Kashmir has been and will always remain an integral part of India.
The Defence Minister added that 2025 is the diamond jubilee year of the 1965 Indo-Pak war, and India's victory was the result of the valour & sacrifice of the Armed Forces.
"Pakistan has lost every war it fought with India, whether it was the attack in 1948, the war of 1965, the war of 1971 or the Kargil war of 1999. Pakistan has been promoting illegal infiltration and terrorism since 1965 and has tried to influence the local population in J&K. But the people here have always rejected their intentions. Pakistan still resorts to terrorism," he said.
"Even today, over 80 per cent of terrorists who come to India are from there. The terrorism would have ended in 1965 only, had the then government not turned the strategic advantages gained on the battlefield into disadvantages. The situation on ground has significantly improved since the abrogation of Article 370," he added.
Concluding the address, the Defence Minister reiterated the Government's commitment towards the welfare of the veterans, serving soldiers and their families. Terming it as a top priority, he assured that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) will always work beyond its capacity to ensure the well-being of its soldiers, who remain as the assets to the country even after retirement.
He enumerated the steps taken by MoD and underlined that the Government stands with the soldiers of the country at every step.
As part of the event, Rajnath Singh hoisted a 108-feet high National Flag and inaugurated the 'Akhnoor Heritage Museum'. The museum is a tribute to the rich history and culture of the region.
Located on NH-144A connecting Jammu to Poonch, the museum showcases the rich history and legacy of the region.
This is the ninth Armed Forces Veterans' Day which was celebrated at multiple locations across the country on Tuesday. Veterans' rallies and wreath-laying ceremonies were organised at a number of places, including Jammu, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, Nagpur, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Bareilly, Jaipur and Siliguri to pay respects to the ex-servicemen for their selfless duty and reinforce solidarity towards the Next of Kin of these bravehearts.
The Defence Minister asserted that the nation will forever remain indebted to the Armed Forces, adding that every Indian holds deep respect for the gallant soldiers.
This respect for the soldiers is ingrained in the values of the country, he said, pointing out that the conduct of multiple Veterans' Day events is one such way to show that respect.