J&K incomplete without PoK, terror camps built adjacent to border: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Describing the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as the crown jewel of India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said PoK "is nothing more than a foreign territory to Pakistan."

Rajnath Singh said, "J&K is incomplete without PoK. The people living there are being deprived of a dignified life. Efforts are being made by Pakistan to mislead and provoke them against India in the name of religion. PoK's land is being used for terrorism."

"Training camps for terrorists are running and launch pads have been built in the areas adjacent to the border. The Indian government is well aware of the situation. Pakistan will have to put an end to its nefarious designs," he added.

The Defence Minister was in Akhnoor, Jammu leading the Armed Forces Veterans' Day celebrations. He was addressing around 1,000 ex-servicemen during an event at Tanda Artillery Brigade.

He interacted with the ex-servicemen and expressed gratitude to the Armed Forces personnel, both retired & serving, for their selfless service towards protecting the borders with unmatched bravery, dedication, sacrifice and patriotism. Rajnath Singh also described the Veterans' Day celebrations at Akhnoor as a testament to the fact that Jammu & Kashmir has been and will always remain an integral part of India.

The Defence Minister added that 2025 is the diamond jubilee year of the 1965 Indo-Pak war, and India's victory was the result of the valour & sacrifice of the Armed Forces.

"Pakistan has lost every war it fought with India, whether it was the attack in 1948, the war of 1965, the war of 1971 or the Kargil war of 1999. Pakistan has been promoting illegal infiltration and terrorism since 1965 and has tried to influence the local population in J&K. But the people here have always rejected their intentions. Pakistan still resorts to terrorism," he said.

"Even today, over 80 per cent of terrorists who come to India are from there. The terrorism would have ended in 1965 only, had the then government not turned the strategic advantages gained on the battlefield into disadvantages. The situation on ground has significantly improved since the abrogation of Article 370," he added.