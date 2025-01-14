'Kamala' performs rituals in Niranjani Akhara at Sangam

LUCKNOW: Among the thousands of foreigners at the Maha Kumbh that began on Monday at Prayagraj, one stood out. She was Laurene Powel Jobs, the widow of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

She is an honoured guest at the camp of the Niranjani Akhara at the Sangam. Swami Kailashnand Giri, the Acharya Mahamandleshwar of the akhara, is her spiritual mentor. He named her Kamala to make her spiritually connected to the Hindu traditions at the Kumbh. She is to take a holy dip in the Sangam and embrace the Kalpvas tradition – the concept of austere living – during her stay.

Clad in long white apparel and an orange shawl, she sported a ‘rudraksh mala’ around her neck. She had presented a similar orange shawl to her spiritual guru.

The billionaire businesswoman and philanthropist, 61, will spend 17 days at the religious congregation, which is expected to witness a footfall of 400 million people.