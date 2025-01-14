'Need to develop earthquake warning systems': PM Modi at 150th Foundation Day celebrations of IMD

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged scientists to work towards developing warning systems for earthquakes while noting that advances in weather sciences have helped the country minimise losses caused by natural disasters.

Addressing a function to celebrate 150 years of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Modi also launched 'Mission Mausam' for developing cutting-edge weather surveillance technologies and systems, implementing high-resolution atmospheric observations, next-generation radars and satellites, and high-performance computers.

"We have launched 'Mission Mausam' to make India weather ready and climate smart," Modi said.

Mission Mausam will also focus on improving the understanding of weather and climate processes, provide air quality data that will help strategise weather management and intervention in the long run.

"Meteorology offers the most important support for the disaster management capability of any country. To minimise the impact of natural disasters, we need to maximise the efficiency of meteorology," the prime minister said.