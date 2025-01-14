On first anniversary of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' Congress says Manipur 'still awaits visit by PM Modi'

NEW DELHI: Launching a vitriolic attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting violence-hit Manipur, the Congress on Tuesday said that he has found time, inclination and energy to go all over the world but has not seen it necessary to reach out to the distressed people in the northeastern state.

The Congress' outburst came on the first anniversary of the lunch of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' that began in Manipur.

The Congress had launched Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from Manipur on January 14 last year aiming to put the spotlight on issues such as unemployment, price rise and social justice.

A Congress' rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai had marked the culmination of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which was carried out in hybrid mode in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls.

"Today, exactly a year ago, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was launched by the Indian National Congress from Manipur. The BJNY followed in the wake of the historic Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra and covered 6,600 kms going through 15 states, culminating in Mumbai on March 16, 2024," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.