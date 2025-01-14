Prohibitory orders imposed in Beed over protests related to sarpanch murder, quota

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Maharashtra's Beed district till January 28 in view of protests against the murder of a sarpanch and quota-related agitations by Maratha and OBC activists.

The assembly of five or more persons without permission from authorities has been prohibited and people are not allowed to carry weapons in public places, the district administration said in a release issued on Monday.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9.

Preliminary investigation suggests he had tried to thwart an extortion bid on an energy firm operating a windmill project in the region.