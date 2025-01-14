Seeking salvation through Sanatan

LUCKNOW: Michael, an ex-soldier in the US Army, draws huge crowds at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. His get-up is the attraction. He is from New Mexico and calls himself Baba Mokshpuri.

Hundreds come to meet him, talk to him, and click selfies with him on the banks of Sangam. Baba Mokshpuri embraced Sanatan Dharma to get Moksh — eternal salvation.

A personal tragedy triggered the change. The tragic demise of his son spurred his journey of transformation from Michael to Baba Mokshpuri.

“I was an ordinary person who always valued spending time with my family, my wife,” he says.

“But my life changed” when his son died under tragic circumstances. “This heartbreaking event taught me the fleeting and temporary nature of life. Meditation and yoga became my anchors in life to get some solace, guiding me through those challenging times,” he explains.

Even before that, Michael was feeling restless, seeking answers to questions about existence. “I realised the mortal existence of worldly pursuits, that nothing is permanent here. This thought drove me to embark on a journey to salvation,” Baba says, recalling how he first visited India in 2000 with his family.

The passing of his son was the proverbial last straw, as he accepted Sanatan traditions. Since then, Baba Mokshpuri has been clinging to yoga, meditation, and spiritual engagements to get enlightened.

Today, as a dedicated member of Juna Akhara, one of the most prominent of the 13 Akharas, Baba Mokshpuri has devoted his life to promoting Sanatan Dharma.